Naira Marley Defends Ayra Starr Amid Backlash

Controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has taken to the defence of fellow colleague, Ayra Starr following the heavy backlash she received for dancing to his latest song, “I’m Back.”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ayra Starr faced a lot of backlash after a video of her singing and vibing to Naira Marley’s track surfaced online.

Online critics condemned her for promoting the controversial singer, who has faced calls for cancellation over his alleged involvement in the death of his former signee, Mohbad.

Reacting to the backlash, Naira Marley took to the X platform to call out his critics, urging them to leave Ayra Starr alone. He also reposted the viral video of her dancing and, in a series of posts, fired back at naysayers. He wrote; “Cry in peace and stop disturbing us with noise ,” In another post, he sarcastically added, “Leave her alone and cancel me again.”

