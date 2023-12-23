Naira Marley Confirms Zinoleesky Welcome First Child

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marlian Music, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, better known as Naira Marley has confirmed the news of his signee, Zinoleesky, welcoming his first child.

New Telegraph reports that there have been rumours speculating on the internet that Zinoleesky welcomed a baby girl with his partner.

However, Naira Marley has now confirmed the reports on Saturday, December 23 via his social media page.

Taking to his page, Naira Markey shared a photo of Zinoleesky carrying his baby in his arms while revealing the name of the baby.

Sharing the photo, Naira Marley wrote: “Baba Zendaya.”

However, Zinoleesky has yet to announce the birth of his child personally.