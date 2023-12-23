New Telegraph

December 23, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 23, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Naira Marley Confirms…

Naira Marley Confirms Zinoleesky Welcome First Child

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Marlian Music, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, better known as Naira Marley has confirmed the news of his signee, Zinoleesky, welcoming his first child.

New Telegraph reports that there have been rumours speculating on the internet that Zinoleesky welcomed a baby girl with his partner.

However, Naira Marley has now confirmed the reports on Saturday, December 23 via his social media page.

READ ALSO:

Taking to his page, Naira Markey shared a photo of Zinoleesky carrying his baby in his arms while revealing the name of the baby.

Sharing the photo, Naira Marley wrote: “Baba Zendaya.”

However, Zinoleesky has yet to announce the birth of his child personally.

Tags:

Read Previous

Phyna Reveals Her 2024 New Year Resolution
Read Next

Lil Durk Reveals Plans To Hold ‘Free’ Concert In Nigeria