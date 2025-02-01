Share

Popular Nigerian artist, Naira Marley, born Azeez Adeshina Fashola, has taken to his social media page to respond to critics following the release of his new song.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Naira Marley’s reaction is coming months after he was embroiled in controversy surrounding the untimely death of late signee and afrobeat artist, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

In the wake of Mohbad’s death, allegations surfaced implicating Naira Marley, sparking outrage among netizens in which many vowed never to support him again, with some declaring the end of the “Marlians” fanbase.

“Marlians” is the term used to describe Naira Marley’s dedicated fans and followers.

Defying the backlash, Naira Marley recently released a hit track, which has gained traction among music enthusiasts despite initial resistance.

READ ALSO:

Addressing his critics, the artist shared bold messages on his official social media platforms saying, “Who said no more Marlians?” and “Y’all now vibing to Naira Marley’s new music… Shut the fuck up and cry me a river.”

The artist’s posts reflect his confidence and highlight the loyalty of his fanbase, even in challenging times. One of his tweets also reads, “If a group of people team up against you, understand how powerful you are alone because they do!”

The resurgence of interest in Naira Marley’s music has reignited debates about separating art from controversies surrounding artists.

As his new track continues to trend, fans and critics alike are weighing in on whether his musical talent overshadows the allegations against him.

Naira Marley remains a polarizing figure in Nigeria’s music industry, and the reactions to his latest release demonstrate the enduring influence of his brand.

Share

Please follow and like us: