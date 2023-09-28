Naira Marley Claims Mohbad Apologise After Video Of Marlian After His Life

Naira Marley has claimed that late Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Mohbad apologised to him after he made a viral video declaring his former Record Label boss, Naira Marley was after his life.

New Telegraph recalls that last year Mohbad named Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba shared a video informing Nigerians and the world at large that Naira Marley and his Malian group should be held responsible if he is killed under any circumstances.

Due to the recordings, many Nigerians accused Naira Marley of having a hand in the singer’s death.

But speaking in a recent interview with Reno Omokri, Naira said that after late Mohbad had made that recording, he (Naira Marley) decided to go and meet him to know what would make him warrant doing such a video.

After Naira Marley claimed to have met the late Mohbad, he revealed that Mohbad had to apologize to him.

Naira Marley said, “Till today I don’t understand. I tried to get him help when he went out like that. I wasn’t even in the country when he made that video.”

“I was out of the country. I’m sure it was during the NDLEA (arrest that he made the video). Looking at the video again, I was getting information from everybody that I was there because like I said, I wasn’t in the country.

“I kind of sent someone to the NDLEA before I got back. When I got back the next day, they said Mohbad was not there. They said Mohbad wasn’t among the people arrested.

“I didn’t bail Mohbad out anyway. It’s only Zino. So it was that paranoia…Zino was still in the NDLEA when he (Mohbad) made that video. I wasn’t around.

“I was outside Nigeria when he made that video saying if he dies they should hold Naira Marley and the Malians. So when I got back I asked him. When I got back, I met him.

“I spoke to him trying to find out what was wrong but he said he didn’t understand and apologised. Yes. He apologised. I have a video on that.”