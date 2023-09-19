Naira Marley Beat Up Mohbad’s Wife After She Refused To Sell Drugs – Man Spills (Video)

A Nigerian man has alleged that the wife of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad was once beaten by Naira Marley and his crew members because she refused to sell balloons infused with drugs.

In a video provided below, the man claimed that Mohbad’s wife had personally experienced a beating at the hands of Naira Marley’s associates, occurring simultaneously with an incident where her husband, Mohbad, was also beaten.

The man in a TikTok live video spoke in his native Yoruba language but translated into English:

He said, “Marlian Records had beaten Mohbad’s wife before. She was beaten personally. While they were beating her husband, they also beat her. She confirmed herself that she had been beaten before.”

“Why did they beat her? They asked her to help them sell balloons infused with drugs (Carnistan).”

“She stated that she had been beaten when Naira Marley told her to peddle the aforementioned drugs. This ongoing matter is long; if we delve into it, we’ll have to address Naira Marley’s case.”

He made this statement days after the death of the Nigerian singer Mohbad, amid the ongoing investigation by the Nigerian police to determine the cause of his death.

