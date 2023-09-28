Naira Marley Alleges Mohbad Was Suicidal

Nigerian singer and Chief Executive Officer of Marlian Musics, Naira Marley has made a shocking revelation about the mental health of his late former singee, Mohbad who he allegedly tried to commit suicide before his demise.

In a recent interview with a famous political activist, Reno Omokri, Naira Marley opened up on the mental health of the late Nigerian singer.

According to the Marlian boss, Mohbad had broken down a lot of times and swore to take his own life while he was alone.

READ ALSO:

Speaking further, Naira Marley revealed that this was after Mohbad had called him out on social media, accusing him of being after his life.

Speaking on what was bothering him, Naira claimed Mohbad reportedly told him that only his parents could understand and render help.

However, Reno Omokri urged Naira Marley to provide the recording of their conversation to prove his claims, since he said to have made one.

It would be recalled that Naira Marley had once released a video of Mohbad’s parents pleading on behalf of their son, he, however, disclosed that the video was right after Mohbad threatened to commit suicide.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State Police Command had exhumed the body of Mohbad for an autopsy to be conducted and the result is yet to be clarified.

However, Naira Marley offers to return to the country if his safety is guaranteed.

Watch the video below: