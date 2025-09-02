Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, has claimed that the Nigerian currency has gained more confidence locally and internationally under the Tinubu administration.

Onanuga made this remark in response to a report that Naira has become welcome in the Chinese market and is now used as a means of transacting with Nigerian customers.

The report credits the exchange rate stability to the successful currency swap agreement between Nigeria and Chinese traders, as Chinese traders now transact in Naira and Yuan, instead of dollars.

The reports also highlighted ‘peer-to-peer foreign currency trade’ as one of the factors that is contributing to the stability of the naira.

READ ALSO

Through peer-to-peer foreign currency trade, which provides users with an online platform where foreign exchanges are made easily, less pressure has been placed on the Naira.

New Telegraph gathered that on Monday, the naira strengthened by 0.36 per cent or (N5.48) to N1,526.09 per dollar from N1,531.57 per dollar.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s website revealed that the naira has attained its strongest rate in just six weeks on the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

Speaking through his official platform on X, Bayo Onanuga lauded the Tinubu administration for the efforts it has made to advance the Nigerian economy.

“This is a salutary development for the Nigerian economy. The Tinubu reforms are making foreigners have faith in the naira. The Almighty US dollar is not the ultimate king here. The naira is waxing stronger as an international means of exchange.”

“I also buy some items on Chinese platforms. I can confirm that they accept naira cards. El-Rufai, veteran runner Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi will never celebrate this development. They are waiting for disasters to vent their political frustration on President Tinubu.”