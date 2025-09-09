Naira Gains As Money Market Ratee Rise, Bonds Trade Mixed

Nigeria’s naira strengthened across markets Monday, while moneymarket funding costs climbed and debt yields moved in mixed directions as investors weighed liquidity pressures against improving FX sentiment.

At the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market, the naira advanced 0.53 per cent to N1,506.84 per dollar, supported by strong domestic demand and reduced speculative activity. The parallel-market rate appreciated 1.03% to N1,522, while the official reference rate gained 0.5% to N1,512.00.

The move marks a rare alignment of gains across segments and lifted shortterm sentiment around the currency. In funding markets, the Nigerian Interbank Offered Rate (NIBOR) climbed across the curve on higher liquidity demand. The overnight rate rose 3 basis points to 26.95%, while the 12-month tenor surged 28bps.

Nigerian Interbank Treasury Bills True Yields (NITTY) also shifted higher, with the 1-month, 6-month and 12-month bills adding 21bps, 17bps and 48bps, respectively. Treasury bills traded quietly in the secondary market, with the average yield flat at 18.7 per cent.

Buying interest pulled short- and mid-dated bills lower, including the 73- day (-4bps) and 178-day (-13bps), while profit-taking drove the 332-day paper sharply higher (+49bps). OMO bills were unchanged at 25.5 per cent.