Naira Free Fall: Edun, CBN Gov, EFCC Chair Meet, Intensify Action

In a bid to curb the dwindling fortunes of the naira against the dollar, the Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, has met with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso and Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ola Olukoyede.

The trio met on Friday to fashion out fresh strategies targeted at stabilizing the naira, which has been suffering a free flow in the market recently.

The development was made public in a terse statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance, noting that the trio engaged in a strategic discussion focused on enhancing the efficiency of our financial system and stabilising the Naira.

“This afternoon at Finance HQ, HM Finance & Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede and CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso, engaged in a strategic discussion focused on enhancing the efficiency of our financial system and stabilising the Naira.

“The meeting highlighted our continuous efforts in aligning monetary and fiscal policies, underscored by a commitment to the rule of law.

The EFCC Chairman reaffirmed the Commission’s support for these initiatives, emphasising his dedication to enhancing the integrity of financial regulations,” the statement reads.