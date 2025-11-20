Naira-For-Crude: Reps Give MDAs 7-Day Ultimatum To Submit Documents

The House of Representatives’ Ad-Hoc Committee on Implementation and Oversight of the Naira-for-Crude Oil Policy has issued a seven-day ultimatum to federal agencies and other stakeholders to submit requested documents by 27th November 2025, warning that defaulting parties could face arrest warrants and other parliamentary sanctions.

Chairman Boniface Emerengwa made the announcement on Thursday in Abuja after several agencies failed to attend investigative hearings or provide the necessary documents.

He expressed disappointment over the perceived disregard for legislative oversight and stressed that the dereliction of duty undermines transparency, accountability, and the integrity of the committee’s work.

“The failure to submit documents has impeded proper vetting and frustrated our investigative process. This committee will not be made to appear ineffective due to stakeholder indifference,” Emerengwa said.

The investigative hearing has been rescheduled for 2nd December 2025 at 12:00 PM, and the committee warned that non-compliance will attract strict legislative measures, including subpoenas, public naming of defaulters, recommendations for sanctions, and escalation to the plenary.

The committee emphasized that the Naira-for-Crude Oil Policy is central to Nigeria’s economic sovereignty and fiscal accountability, urging all stakeholders to cooperate fully.