‘Naira-For-Crude Policy Poses Risks To FDIs’

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) has said that the Naira-for-crude oil transaction framework presents significant risks that could affect Nigeria’s foreign exchange stability and deter Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Executive Secretary, DAPPMAN, Olufemi Adewole, in a statement yesterday also highlighted concerns over the volatility of the naira.

He emphasised that crude oil transactions were traditionally carried out in U.S. dollars due to its stability and global acceptability and cautioned that failure to align with this international standard could isolate Nigeria from global markets, diminishing trade opportunities and discouraging investment inflows. He said: “The global oil market operates in U.S. dollars due to its stability.

Continuing the policy could alienate trade partners and investors who rely on the predictability of the dollar. Adewole stressed the need for policies that recognise the unique nature of the oil and gas sector to ensure sustained national competitiveness.

He noted that reactionary policies often create skewed economic benefits that primarily favor select industry players rather than the broader economy.

Citing the historical instability of the Naira due to inflationary pressures and fluctuating exchange rates, Adewole asserted that tying crude oil transactions to the Naira could exacerbate these challenges.

