Naira For Crude Policy Masterstroke Of Tinubu’s Govt –Olabimtan

A former Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon Victor Olabimtan, is the Renewed Hope ambassador in the state. In this interview with BABATOPE OKEOWO, Olabimtan, who is the chairman of Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board, speaks on preparation for the 2027 elections by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other issues

What is the essence of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors despite the existence of many support groups canvassing for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu in Ondo State?

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA), is a child of necessity created to bridge the noticeable communication gap between the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and the expected or targeted beneficiaries of his laudable policies, programmes and projects.

You will agree with me that when lies are allowed to be repeated multiple times, unchecked or uncorrected, they may be misconstrued as the truth. So, RHA is here to straighten the narratives and lay the cards open for all to see and know the truth about the Tinubu-led administration.

The core objective of the RHA revolves around disseminating honest information from the Federal Government to Nigerians and taking direct feedback from the grassroots back to the government as well.

The RHA is a nationwide initiative aimed at educating Nigerians about the Federal Government’s reforms and opportunities outlined in President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. This outreach programme seeks to enhance public awareness regarding the ongoing government interventions, ensuring that all Nigerians are well-informed about opportunities available for them.

The RHA project will play a vital role in fostering party outreach and mobilization, establishing strong connections with the All Progressives Congress (APC) structures across the country; from national leadership to state chapters, and down to local government officials and ward representatives.

This network also aims to strengthen party unity, maintain consistent messaging, and assist elected officials in effectively engaging with their communities by providing reliable information about government programmes. In addition to its outreach framework, the project will spearhead public enlightenment and citizen-focused communications.

The APC is evolving with lots of ideas and innovations not just as the biggest but also as the most organised political party in Nigeria

Ambassadors will host town-hall meetings, roadshows, market engagements, faith-based community visits, stakeholders’ forums, and neighborhood dialogues, translating Federal Government initiatives into relatable and practical information for citizens.

The outreach will be transparent, collaborative, and impactful, ensuring that no community or group is left behind in this nationwide sensitization effort. These activities will combat misinformation, promote understanding, and enhance civic participation on a broad scale.

By balancing operational activation with clear communication, the project serves as a functional governance interface that facilitates two-way dialogue: delivering accurate information from the government to the grassroots while channeling structured feedback from communities back to the relevant authorities.

What specific programmes of the RHA are being implemented in the state and SouthWest geo-political zone, and what impact have they made so far?

The RHA just recently took off and it is gradually gaining ground not only in the zone or state but also nationwide. As you are aware, the National Working Committee that comprises national, regional, and state ambassadors has been inaugurated. The zonal ambassador of RHA for the South-West is no other person than Senator Dayo Adeyeye. With his track record, you will agree with me that he is a round peg in a round hole.

Currently in Ondo State, we are consulting using the bottom up approach to set up and inaugurate the local government, ward, and unit RHA. This is necessary to ensure that no group or community is left behind in this crusade. The enthusiasm and responses of our people to the development have been massive, and people are already keying in on the initiative.

The greatest impact so far is the confidence that’s being restored in the hearts of the electorate that, for the very first time in the history of democracy in Nigeria, a practical feedback mechanism is being emplaced to bridge the communication gap between them and the Federal Government. Very soon, the RHA will swing into full action nationwide to spread the good news and endear the policies, programmes and projects of the government to the direct beneficiaries across the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

What is your assessment of President Tinubu’s performance so far, particularly in the areas that are expected to shape his re-election campaign?

Using the report of the Quantus economist that was recently analyzed, it was said that President Tinubu’s reforms have contributed significantly to stabilizing the Nigerian economy.

The President was praised for removing subsidies on petroleum products, stopping dollar arbitrage, and for other innovations that are now strengthening the economy. According to the report, the Nigerian economy was on its knees when Tinubu took over, but the economy reached a turning point in 2024 as a result of the new policy direction he introduced.

In my candid opinion, the aforementioned results, in addition to the current plausible cost of foodstuffs, are more than enough to shape the President’s re-election campaign and more are still coming. Another masterstroke of the Tinubu-led administration is the naira for crude policy.

The initiative was predicted to save Nigeria $7.32 billion annually and reduce monthly forex expenditure on petroleum products from $660 million to $50 million. The policy was introduced on October 1, 2024, to allow local refineries to buy crude oil in naira, not dollars, to stabilize the currency, boost local refining, cut forex demand, and increase energy security by reducing reliance on imported refined products.

This policy enables domestic refining, using naira for crude sourcing and generating refined products like petrol, sold in naira, thereby strengthening the local economy, reducing dollar pressure, and making fuel cheaper for Nigerians. The policy is gradually easing the pain inflicted by the removal of the fuel subsidy and also stabilizing the economy.

The objectives of this policy are to encourage investment in Nigeria private refineries, like the Dangote Refinery, reduce demand for dollars in the oil sector, ease pressure on the naira and boost confidence in the local currency; prevent dollars from leaving the country for crude purchases, keep value within the domestic economy; bring down the price of petrol and make Nigeria more self-sufficient in refined products and position it as a regional supplier.

Now, the policy is already yielding visible results with long-term economic benefits as projected by Tinubu. The President has so far proved himself as a purposeful leader who is prepared for the job through his renewed hope agenda.

The economy was not just in shambles when he took over; it was running on deficit with government at all levels struggling to pay salaries and meet other financial obligations. All that is now in the past and things are gradually getting better. The renewed hope agenda of the president is already yielding massive and visible results.

What strategies are being deployed to mobilize grassroots support ahead of the 2027 elections?

President Tinubu has consistently focused on the implementation of its Renewed Hope Agenda without making too much noise, hoping that the results will speak for themselves. Every well-meaning observer can see the visible positive results, except the naysayers.

In whatever endeavour you find yourself, the greatest disservice you can do to yourself is to allow your opposition or detractors to shape your narrative. As aforementioned, we are not where we ought to be yet but we are equally far better than where we were before.

The RHA is a major strategy geared toward mobilizing grassroots support for President Tinubu. As you can see, our job is made easy because things are already falling into the right places, and it will surely get better.

Some Nigerians are critical of the current economic reforms. How is the campaign addressing these concerns, while seeking renewed mandate?

The objectives of the RHA are tailor-made to address this particular question. RHA is structured to actively engage the people at the grassroots for them to be abreast of the positive results of the sacrifices we jointly made with Tinubu in the last two years, and to also enlighten them on how to take full advantage of the opportunities available to them.

Governance is no child’s play. Some governments that came before President Tinubu adopted reactionary approach in sharp contrast to the proactive approach of the current government. By adopting long-term and goal-oriented strategies, this government has moved beyond reactionary policymaking to proactively addressing complex challenges and opportunities.

By adopting long-term and goal-oriented strategies, this government has moved beyond reactionary policy-making to proactively addressing complex challenges and opportunities

That strategic approach is the cornerstone of the Tinubu-led administration. The only constant thing in life is change. Effecting positive change, whether personal, societal or governmental, almost always requires sacrifice. Even the Almighty God didn’t promise us a life without challenge but He assures us that he will always see us through, no matter how tough. President Tinubu didn’t mince words when he pleaded with Nigerians to join hands with him in his quest to revive the economy. The takeoff was tough but now things are gradually getting better. RHA is more than ready to engage every group and community to let them know that we are gradually getting out of the woods, already. We have talked about our pains for two years. It is now time for us to celebrate our gains, and build on them.

Many people have argued that economic challenges may affect Tinubu’s re-election prospects. How is the APC addressing these concerns in its mobilization strategies?

The challenges are gradually easing out! The APC, as a government in power, values the sacrifices, tolerance, and support of Nigerians. The RHA is an offshoot of the APC that was created as part of the mobilization strategies to reorientate Nigerians and let them know that we cannot go back to the era where people sleep in petrol stations just to buy fuel.

We cannot go back to the era where state governments have to reduce weekly workdays to three because salary couldn’t be paid or where higher institutions of learning were locked down for months due to incessant strike actions.

That era is gone and whatever we need to do to build on this visible success is the best, not just for us, but also to secure a better future for our children.

What achievements of the administration do you consider the strongest selling points for Tinubu’s re-election?

There are many achievements that can easily pass as the selling points of President Tinubu’s government but I will celebrate the naira for crude policy more. This is the masterstroke of the Tinubu-led administration. The initiative was predicted to save Nigeria $7.32 billion annually and reduce monthly forex expenditure on petroleum products from $660 million to $50 million.

The policy was introduced on October 1, 2024, to allow local refineries to buy crude oil in naira, not dollars, to stabilize the currency, boost local refining, cut forex demand, and increase energy security by reducing reliance on imported refined products.

This policy enables domestic refining, using naira for crude sourcing and generating refined products (like petrol) sold in naira, thereby strengthening the local economy, reducing dollar pressure, and making fuel cheaper for Nigerians. The policy is gradually easing the pain inflicted by the removal of the fuel subsidy and also stabilizing the economy.

The objectives of this policy are to encourage investment in Nigeria private refineries like the Dangote Refinery; reduce demand for dollars in the oil sector, ease pressure on the naira and boost confidence in the local currency; prevent dollars from leaving the country for crude purchases, keep value within the domestic economy; bring down the price of petrol at the pump and; make Nigeria more self-sufficient in refined products and position it as a regional supplier. Now, the policy is already yielding visible results with long-term economic benefits as projected by the President.

The purposeful leadership style of the president has also strengthened many state governments to embrace industrialization; a clear example is Ondo State. These are unique and undeniable achievements. As I said earlier, we are yet to reach Eldorado, but we are also far better than the comatose economy this government inherited.

How prepared is your coordination team in terms of voter engagement, data management, and election-day mobilization?

The Ondo State RHA is ready for the tasks ahead, though, we are still at the formation stage. Our activities start fully after the inauguration of the local government, ward, and unit organs. Under the leadership of our amiable governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who also doubles as the Ondo State chairman of the RHA, I am sure that we will emplace a formidable team across board that will not only make the job easier but also faster.

There are reports of internal disagreements within the APC. How would you describe the true state of affairs in the party right now?

Disagreement is actually not as bad as some people view it. We disagree to agree. The watchword of the APC is that ‘you can disagree but don’t be disagreeable.’ That is why the APC is waxing stronger and winning souls by the day. The party is the hottest bride, politically, in Nigeria today.

As such, every member wants to be recognized, which is not possible at once. What you call internal disagreements within the APC is nothing more than agitations for recognition. There is no system that can accommodate or take care of all interests at a go.

But as much as possible, those agitations will be addressed one after the other. You will agree with me that despite the seeming internal disagreements, the APC has a way of resolving its crisis. There are different layers of interventions in crisis management within the APC before the leader steps in. Once the leader steps into the matter, it gets resolved immediately.

Many Nigerians believe the APC needs internal reforms. Are there plans for structural changes to strengthen party discipline and cohesion?

As we speak, the APC is undergoing internal reforms on multiple fronts. To further tell you that the APC is on top of its game, just few days ago, the President inaugurated a Committee on Strategy, Conflict Resolution and Mobilization to resolve conflicts within the fold of the APC as it approaches the 2027 general elections.

The committee is being led by the governor of Yobe State, Mai Bala Buni, as chairman and Dr. Muiz Banire, former Legal Adviser of the APC, as Secretary. The committee is expected to engage in strategic engagements and consultations to develop an all-encompassing, productive and result-oriented strategy that will stand the test of time.

The whole essence is to come up with a system that gives everyone, especially the aggrieved parties, a sense of belonging and inclusion, with a renewed hope. All of these resonate with the repeated sermon of the president that this democracy that we take in our hands must not fail.

The APC is therefore leading by example for putting mechanism in place not only to put our house in order, but also to strengthen internal democracy within the APC. Similarly, the online members’ registration is ongoing and the timetable for the party’s congress is already out.

The full reflection of the expected structural changes will manifest after the congress. The APC is evolving with lots of ideas and innovations not just as the biggest but also as the most organised political party in Nigeria. That is the goal of the ongoing internal reforms and the process is on already.