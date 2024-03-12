Naira falls to record N1,617.96/$1 on official market

The naira dropped to a record low against the dollar on the official marketthe Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) windowon Monday, closing at N1,617.96/$1 compared to N1,615.81 per dollar on Friday, data published by FMDQ Group shows. At N1620 per dollar, the local currency, however, traded flat on the parallel market on Monday, forex traders said.

The naira fell sharply against the dollar on the official market yesterday despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announcing last Friday that there was a surge in foreign exchange inflow into the economy in February 2024. The apex bank’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, who disclosed this in a statement, attributed the significant increase in fx inflow to substantial growth in remittance payments from Nigerians abroad and heightened interest from Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in acquiring naira assets.

She said that overseas remittances reached $1.3 billion in February 2024, surpassing the previous month’s inflow of $300 million by more than fourfold. The CBN statement noted that the total portfolio flows for 2024 have already reached $2.3 billion, compared to the $3.9 billion recorded for the entire previous years.

The regulator said the trend of higher foreign exchange inflows continued in March 2024, driven by increased investor interest in short-term sovereign debt following adjustments to benchmark interest rates. In a report released last Thursday, Goldman Sachs’ analysts, Andrew Matheny and Bojosi Morule, citing the advent of positive real rates and a pivot towards more orthodox policy frameworks, projected that the naira will appreciate to N1,200/$ within the next 12 months