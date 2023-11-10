Naira Falls To Record Low Of N996.75/$1 At I&E Window

The naira weakened to a new record low against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window (the official market) yesterday, closing at N996.75/$1 compared with N874.71 per dollar on Wednesday, data obtained from FMDQ Exchange shows. However, the local currency appreciated to stand at an average rate of N1,138 per dollar at the parallel market yesterday compared with N1,150 on Wednesday, according to currency dealers.

On October 30, the naira had plunged to a then record low of N993.82/$1 at the I&E window but had begun to strengthen at that segment of the forex market until the last few days when it started to depreciate against the greenback.

Also, after crashing to a record low of N1,300 per dollar at the parallel market in the last fortnight, the naira had jumped to N980 to the dollar over the weekend from N1,167/$1 last Thursday, following reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had commenced payment of outstanding foreign currency forwards.

According to banking industry sources, the CBN made an initial payment of $1 billion to kick start the process of clearing the amount of overdue forward payments which is estimated at about $6.7 billion. The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, had on September 22 attributed the naira’s deprecation to the forex forwards backlog.

He said that paying off the back- log would boost confidence in the forex market leading to the country receiving more forex inflows. Also, at the Nigeria Economic Summit, on October 23, Edun announced that Nigeria was expecting $10 billion in foreign currency inflows in the next few weeks to ease liquidity in a foreign exchange market.

He said President Bola Tinubu had signed two executive orders to allow domestic issuance of instruments in foreign currency and also allow all cash outside the banking system to be brought into the banks. The Finance Minister stated that: “There is a line of sight on $10 billion worth of inflow of foreign exchange in a relatively near future, in weeks rather than months,” adding that liquidity would also come from NNPC Ltd.’s crude sales and foreign investment firms willing to invest in Nigeria.