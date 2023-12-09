Naira Falls to Record Low of N1,099.05/$1 at I&E Window

The naira plunged to an all-time low at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window (the official market) yesterday, closing at N1,099.05/$1 compared with N843.07 per dollar on Thursday, data obtained from FMDQ Exchange shows. Prior to yesterday, the naira’s lowest closing rate against the dollar on record at the official market was N993.83 per dollar on October 31.

Although it rebound- ed on Thursday, the local currency closed weaker against the greenback at the official market for most part of the week. However, the naira seems to have stabilised against the dollar at the parallel market as it has exchanged at be- tween N1,135 and N1,168 per dollar in that segment of the forex market in the last three weeks.

According to traders, the naira depreciated marginally at the parallel market yesterday as it was quoted at N1,175/$1 compared with N1,173 per dollar on Thursday.Analysts note that nai- ra volatility on the parallel market abated after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) started clearing FX forwards backlog estimated at about $6.7 billion.

In his address at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) annual dinner on November 24, CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, said the apex regulatory bank will introduce a set of new rules and guidelines to achieve exchange rate stability. He said: “In order to ensure the proper functioning of domestic and foreign currency markets, clear, transparent, and harmonised rules governing market operations are essential.

“New foreign exchange guidelines and legislation will be developed, and extensive consultations will be conducted with banks and FX market operators before implementing any new requirements.”