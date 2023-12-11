Naira Falls To Record Low At Official Market

Nigeria’s Naira dropped to a record low against the dollar in the official market, close to the rate at which it trades on the unofficial parallel market.

It’s the second week of December and the $10 billion inflow that the Finance Minister, Wale Edun, said in October was expected in “coming weeks” has not yet arrived, or at least most of it. And the meantime the naira is under pressure going into the festive season.

With inflation data, which is due for release this week, likely to show sustained inflationary pressure in November after the rate rose to 27.33 percent in October, the Central Bank of Nigeria will be in the eye of the storm this week.

This week, the National Bureau of Statistics will publish its inflation report for November while the United States Federal Reserves, the equivalent of the CBN, will decide on interest rate direction in the world’s largest economy.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) will publish critical data on the internally generated revenue of states in the first half of 2023 on Monday, December 11.

Latest data from the NBS showed that the total internally generated revenue (IGR), by the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) climbed to N1.93 trillion in 2022.

The 2022 IGR was 1.57 per cent higher than the N1.896 trillion generated by the states in 2021.

Data from the first six months of 2023 will show the progress made by the states in raising revenues which is critical to breaking their overdependence on allocations from the federal government.

According to the NBS, Lagos State, Rivers State, and the FCT generated the highest revenue of the states with N651.15 billion, N172.82 billion, and N124.37 billion respectively in 2022.

This is 49.25 per cent of the total IGR in 2022.it is unlikely the dominance shown by the three states changed in the first half of this year

Meanwhile, the lowest three performing states during the year were Kebbi, Taraba, and Yobe with values of N9.15 billion, N10.24 billion, and N10.46 billion respectively.