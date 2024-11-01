Naira Falls To Record Low At N1,675.49/$1 On Official Market

Share

The naira plunged to a new low against the dollar on the official market on Thursday, closing at N1,675.49/$1 compared with N1,631.17/$1 on Wednesday, data from FMDQ shows.

The local currency also weakened at the parallel market yesterday, falling to N1,745/$1, from N1,743 per dollar, on Wednesday, currency dealers said. Inadequate supply of forex amid increased demand for dollars has led to the naira being under pressure in recent days.

In his speech at the recent Nigerian Economic Summit (NES), Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, stated that the sharp drop in the value of the naira presents an opportunity for the country to boost its exports, noting that devaluation of the naira has made it more competitive for export trade, with many investors already seizing the opportunity.

Cardoso acknowledged that while Nigerians might be worried about naira weakness, the current climate offers a chance for individuals to identify and pursue investment opportunities.

Share

Please follow and like us: