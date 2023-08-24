Naira Falls To N910/$1 At Parallel Market

…Closes At N773.42 at I&E window

The naira appears to have resumed its downward slide at the parallel market as it dropped to N910 per dollar yesterday compared with N840/$1 last Friday.

The local currency which penultimate week had plunged to a record low of N950 per dollar at the parallel market had been strengthening against the greenback after after the Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Folashodun Shonubi, announced that the apex bank was set to introduce foreign exchange intervention measures that would be aimed at clamping down on currency speculators in the foreign exchange markets.

Also, data obtained from FMDQ Exchange shows that the naira fell against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday, closing at N773.42 per dollar compared with N757.10 /$1 on Tuesday.