Naira Falls To N793.70/$1 At I&E Window

After appreciating against the dollar for two days in a row-Monday and Tuesday- the naira yesterday closed at N793.70/$1 at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window, compared with N742.93 per dollar on the previous day, data obtained from FMDQ Exchange shows.

Traders said insufficient supply of forex at the I&W window continues to put pressure on the exchange rate. Naira volatility has not abated since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) abolished its currency peg and adopted the willing buyer/willing seller arrangement on June 14, thus resulting in the unification of its multiple ex-change rates.

Analysts note that although part of the aim of the forex reforms was to close the close exchange rate gap at the official and parallel markets, the gap has been widening in recent days. In a report on Wednesday, Bloomberg stated that the CBN was losing the battle to close the gap as the naira closed at N743 per dollar on the I&E window on Tuesday as against N834 per dollar at the parallel market.

Traders said the naira dropped further to N860/$1 at the parallel market yesterday due to increased demand for dollars amid a supply shortage in the market. Bloomberg quoted a trader as saying that: “Customers that have gone to the investors and exporters window and are unable to source forex are coming to the parallel market.”