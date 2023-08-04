Naira Falls To N776.50/$1 At I&E Window

The naira weakened against the dollar yesterday, closing at N776.50/$1 at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window, compared with N741.64 per dollar on Wednesday, data obtained from FMDQ Exchange shows.

Naira volatility has not abated since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) abolished its currency peg and adopted the willing buyer/willing seller arrangement at the I&E window on June 14.

Traders said insufficient supply of forex at both the official and parallel markets continues to put pressure on the exchange rate.