Naira Falls To N775.76/$1 At AI&E Window

The naira weakened further against the dollar yesterday, closing at N775.76/$1 at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window, compared with N768.60/$1 on Thursday, data obtained from FMDQ Exchange shows.

Naira volatility has not abated since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) abolished its currency peg and adopted the willing buyer/willing seller arrangement at the I&E window on June 14. Traders said insufficient supply of forex at both the official and parallel markets continues to put pressure on the exchange rate.

On Thursday, Bloomberg reported South African lender Absa Group, as forecasting, in an investment note, that the naira could weaken to 850 per dollar by the end of the first half of 2024 due to balance-of-payment pressures and declining foreign-exchange reserves.

The news agency reported Absa analyst, Nikolaus Geromont, as stating in the note that Nigeria may struggle to offset pent-up dollar demand with portfolio inflows, particularly into domestic bonds because of their low yields that are well below the current monetary policy rate of 18.75%.

The country, on Wednesday sold N255 billion ($338 million) of one-year treasury bills at a yield of 12.15%, a day after the CBN raised its benchmark rate by 25 basis points as part of its longest cycle of monetary tightening in years in a bid to curb accelerating inflation.

“Domestic bonds would need to price in more risk premium to attract global investors,” Geromont said. At the post Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting briefing on Tuesday, acting governor of the CBN, Folashodun Shonubi, said that inflows into the foreign-exchange market haven’t been sufficient to meet a backlog of demand.

Shonubi said the CBN will only intervene in the market to keep the exchange rate at a “fairly stable level.” “We have started intervening and we’ve been doing it for a while, and we will continue to intervene to bring the markets to the levels that we believe it should be,” Shonubi told the briefing. The persistent gap be- tween official and an unofficial rate of the naira indicates “there is still appears to be a large backlog of dollar demand,” Absa said.