Naira Falls To N1,654.09/$1

The naira weakened further against the dollar on the official market on Wednesday, closing at N1,654.09/$1 compared with N1,653.02/$1 and on Tuesday, data from FMDQ shows.

The local currency also weakened against the greenback on the parallel market yesterday, falling to N1,725 per dollar compared with N1,720/$1 on Tuesday, currency dealers said.

Inadequate supply of forex amid increased demand for dollars has led to the naira being under pressure in recent days.

However, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), early this month, announced that it sold foreign currencies worth $543.5 million to authorised dealer banks, through twoway quotes, at the Nigerian foreign exchange market (NFEM) on eleven dealing days in September.

A press release posted on the apex bank’s website, signed by its Director, Financial Markets Department, Omolara Duke, said that the FX spot sales, which took place between September 6 and September 30, 2024, were aimed at reducing, “observed market volatility driven by high demand for commodity importation and seasonal demand for forex.”

In his speech at the Nigerian Economic Summit (NES) last Wednesday, CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, stated that the sharp drop in the value of the naira presents an opportunity for the country to boost its exports, noting that devaluation of the naira has made it more competitive for export trade, with many investors already seizing the opportunity.

