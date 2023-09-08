Naira Drops To N930/$1 At Parallel Market

The naira weakened further against the dollar at the parallel market yesterday, falling to N930 against the greenback compared with N920 per dollar on Wednesday, traders said. At the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window, the naira closed at N771.59 per dollar on Wednesday, data obtained from FMDQ Exchange shows.

Naira volatility has not abated since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) abolished its currency peg and adopted the willing buyer/ willing seller arrangement on June 14, thus resulting in the unification of its multiple exchange rates.

In a recent report, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited called on the CBN to remove the foreign exchange restrictions it placed on the so-called 43 non-eligible items as part of efforts to tackle the naira crisis. The FDC said: “The continued retention of the 43 items that are not valid for official forex transactions is making a segmented market more inefficient with multiple exchange rates persisting.”

It also recommended that “the CBN needs to remove the artificial floor of N799/$ and allow the currency to float in both directions as part of a price discovery mechanism; the policy attitude towards using foreign currency deposits and guarantees must be changed so that money is fungible and moves freely across markets (and) the CBN must increase forex supply into the market and set out a clear path on how to clear its FX backlogs.”

Furthermore, the FDC stated that the apex bank should move “effective interest rates closer to the rate of inflation,” adding that “apart from the invisible flows which will increase if the ‘invisible hand’ is allowed in the FX market (efficient market), boosting forex supply via increased non-oil exports is also crucial.”