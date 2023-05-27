Naira Drops To N775/$1 At Parallel Market

The naira, on Friday, fell to N775 per dollar at the parallel market in Lagos compared to the N748/$1 it traded at a fortnight ago. Forex traders attributed the decline of the naira against the dollar to a surge in demand for the green- back. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the demand for dollars is driven by the looming contest for leadership positions in the National Assembly as some federal lawmakers are said to be using dollars to lobby their colleagues.

However, a trader, who did not want to be named, said: “We don’t know what is pushing up demand for dollars, but more people have been coming to buy dollars in recent days.” At the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window, the naira fell by 0.07 per cent to close at N463.67 per dollar on Thursday, according to data on FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange platform.

Last Saturday, Bloomberg reported an analyst at Absa Group Limited, Nikolaus Geromont, as predicting that the nai- ra will likely be devalued by about 15% after President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is sworn in on May 29 to alleviate severe trade imbalances and dollar shortages.

According to the report, Tinubu, in his election manifesto, pledged to, “carefully review and better optimize” the naira system – a central bank policy he has described as “somewhat arbitrary.” The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has kept the naira around N460 per dollar since the start of the year to try contain inflationary pressures, leading to the spread between the managed and parallel markets to significantly widen.

“This discrepancy between the official and parallel markets is among the widest since the managed floating rate was introduced in 2016,” Geromont said. With, “Tinubu calling for more flexibility in the exchange rate regime, we expect the naira to be upwardly adjusted to N530/$1 after the presidential inauguration.”

The news agency also reported that naira forward contracts are pricing in a depreciation of about 21% over the next three months. Investors and analysts in a survey conducted by Bloomberg last year also predicted the central bank would devalue the naira after a new president was elected.

‘‘A currency devaluation should help ease the severe imbalances currently found in the foreign exchange and trade markets,’’ Geromont said. Other factors Geromont sees supporting a devaluation are: expectations that inflation may peak in the coming months, easing pressure on the central bank to keep the exchange rate artificially low for the sake of price stability and dwindling international reserves that may face further pressure from growing debt servicing costs and weaker oil prices.

Nigeria’s reserves have declined to an almost two-year low of $35 billion. The central bank has historically maintained the external reserves at around $40 billion, Geromont said. “As they drop closer to- ward the $30 billion mark, the bank tends to upwardly revise the exchange rate, as was done in August 2017, March 2020 and February 2021.”