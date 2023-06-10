Naira Drops To N472.50 Per Dollar At I&E Window

The naira fell further against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window, Nigeria’s official foreign exchange (FX) market, yesterday, as it closed at a fresh record low of N472.50 per dollar, compared with N471.40/$1 on Thursday, data from FMDQ shows. According to traders, increased demand for the dollar by end users for importation and travel allowances is responsible for the naira’s recent weakness at the I&E window.

The CBN has been adjusting the naira gradually on the official market to avoid a large-scale devaluation. The apex bank sold the dollar at N645 at its auction last Friday, fuelling speculation that a devaluation, which could weaken the official exchange rate closer to the auction level, was imminent.

However, the apex bank had the previous day denied devaluing the naira; following media reports of a big fall in the local currency after the new president, Bola Tinubu, met CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

Tinubu in his inaugural speech, on May 29, said his administration would not support a multiple exchange rates system. Meanwhile, the naira also fell against the dollar at the parallel market yesterday, dropping to N765 per dollar compared to N763/$1 on the previous day.

Traders said the local currency’s depreciation was occasioned by strong demand for dollars from individuals seeking forex for travel allowances and school fees.