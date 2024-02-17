Naira Drops to N1,537.96/$1 on Official Market

…Plunges to N1,645/$1 on Parallel Market

Despite measures announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in recent days to ensure exchange rate stability, the naira on Friday fell to a record low against the dollar on both the official and parallel markets. Yesterday, on the official market-the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window-the naira closed at N1,537.96/$1 compared with N1,498.25 per dollar on Thursday, data from FMDQ Exchange shows.

Similarly, after days of stability, the local currency slumped 1.8 per cent to N1,645 per dollar on Friday The naira has been trad dollar on the official market in the last two weeks following a revision of the methodology used to set the exchange rate by the market regulator FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange.

The market regulator said its methodology for calculating closing rates on the currency was revised to include more data, adding that the levels on its computation had changed. Analysts noted that in recent days the CBN has announced a slew of measures in its bid to stem the naira’s decline.

On Thursday, the apex bank barred International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the country from immediately remitting their entire forex proceeds to offshore parent companies. It also banned the pay- ment of Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and Business Travel Allowance (BTA) in cash by Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and directed that these allowances must now be processed through electronic channels, including debit or credit cards.

Last week, the regulator revised the guidelines on the operations of International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs). Under the new guidelines, the IMTOs are restricted to inbound transfers only and mandated to payout international transfers in naira.