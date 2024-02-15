‘Naira Devaluation, Others Hurt Manufacturing Sector in 2023’

…2.01% Growth Rate Projected for 2024

Analysts at CSL Research have attributed the decline in manufacturing sector growth rate in 2023 to factors such as de- valuation of the naira, high interest rates and inflation. The analysts, who stated this in a recent report, said that the aforementioned factors led to the manufacturing sector’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth declining by 78.12 per cent to 0.48 per cent in Q3’23, compared to the 2.20 per cent recorded in Q2’23. However, citing the commencement of the Dangote refinery as well as the mechanical completion of the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries, the analysts said they were forecasting a 2.01 per cent growth rate for the manufacturing sector in 2024 from 1.44 per cent in 2023.

The report read: “The manufacturing sector was rattled by troika factors in 2023. First, the 49 per cent currency devaluation by the CBN and FX scarcity dampened the import capacity of the manufacturing sector. “For context, we highlight that about 60.0 per cent of companies on the NGX30 have significant FX needs either for import or foreign debt services. FMCGs (over half of the manufacturing sector) were badly beaten, with many of the listed players recording a negative equity position after the devaluation.

“Due to the severe impact of the devaluation on the sector, manufacturers also tried to pass on the associated increase in the cost of production to consumers, but this affected volumes, particularly for non-essentials due to the constrained purchasing power of consumers. “Also, interest rates reached unprecedented levels, leading to elevated finance costs for numerous manufacturing companies. The high borrowing costs significantly constrained the expansion of manufacturing activities impacting the growth of the sector.

“Inflation introduced an additional layer of pressure, as diminished purchasing power resulted in lower sales volumes and output. The several problems faced by the sector led to a decline in the sector growth rate in 2023. The manufacturing sector’s real GDP growth was 0.48 per cent in Q3’23, a 78.12 per cent decrease compared to the 2.20 per cent recorded in Q2’23. “The sector’s contribution to the real GDP in the third quarter of 2023 was 8.43 per cent, a slight decline from the 8.59 per cent recorded in the third quarter of 2022.

We expect the sector to stabilize at 1.44 per cent in 2023. “In 2024, we are optimistic about the manufacturing sector, largely stemming from the commencement of the Dangote refinery. The facility could add over 0.7 per cent to the GDP of Nigeria and save the country about $8.00 billion annually in FX.