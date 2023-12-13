New Telegraph

December 13, 2023
Naira Design Policy, Root Of Current Naira Scarcity – CBN Boss

The Governor of the Central Bank (CBN), Mr Yemi Cardoso has blamed the current scarcity of the naira on the badly implemented 2023 naira re-design policy undertaken by the bank.

He said though the policy had been repudiated by courts, the process he said had created a lot of apprehension with regard to its currency notes legality.

He stated this while speaking during a panel session at the presentation of the Nigeria Development Update, December 2023 edition titled, ‘Turning the Corner (from reforms and renewed hope, to results) on Wednesday in Abuja.

