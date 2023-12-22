Naira Depreciates To N861.91/$1 at I&E Window

The naira weakened against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window (the official market) yesterday, closing at N861.91/$1 com- pared with N854.61 per dollar on Wednesday, data obtained from FMDQ Exchange shows.

On Tuesday, the naira had appreciated against the dollar, closing at N844.85/$1 at the official market compared with the N888.35 it closed on Monday.

However, the naira appreciated marginally against the dollar at the parallel market yesterday as it strengthened to N1,235 per dollar compared with N1240/$1, on Wednesday. Analysts note that naira volatility on the parallel market abated after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) started clearing FX forwards backlog estimated at about $6.7 billion.

In his address at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) annual dinner on November 24, CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, said the apex regulatory bank will introduce a set of new rules and guidelines to achieve exchange rate stability.