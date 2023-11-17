Naira Depreciates To N841.14/$1 At I&e Window

The naira weakened against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window (the official mar- ket) yesterday, closing at N841.14/$1 compared with N818.99 per dollar on Wednesday, data obtained from FMDQ Exchange shows.

The local currency was however flat at the parallel market yesterday as it closed at Wednesday’s rate of N1140/$1. Last Thursday, the naira had plunged to a record low of N996.75/$1 at the I&E window but had begun to strengthen at that segment of the forex market until the last few days when it started to depreciate against the greenback.

Also, after crashing to a record low of N1,300 per dollar at the parallel mar- ket in the last fortnight, the naira had jumped to N980 to the dollar pen- ultimate weekend from N1,167/$1 the previous Thursday, following reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had commenced payment of outstanding foreign currency forwards.