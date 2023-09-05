Naira depreciates to N747.87/$1 at I&E window

The naira weakened against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday, closing at N747.87/$1 compared with N740.38/$1 on Friday, data obtained from FMDQ Exchange shows. However, traders said that the local currency was stable against the dollar at the parallel market yesterday as it exchanged at N915 per dollar, the same rate it went for on Friday. Naira volatility has not abated since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) abolished its currency peg and adopted the willing buyer/willing seller arrangement on June 14, thus resulting in the unification of its multiple exchange rates. In a recent report, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited called on the CBN to remove the foreign exchange restrictions it placed on the socalled 43 non-eligible items as part of efforts to tackle the naira crisis. The FDC said: “The continued retention of the 43 items that are not valid for official forex transactions is making a segmented market more inefficient with multiple exchange rates persisting.”

