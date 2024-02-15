Naira Depreciates to N1,503.38/$1 on Official Market

The naira weakened slightly against the dollar on the official market-the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window-on Wednesday as it closed at N1,503.38/$1 compared with N1,499.07 per dollar on Tuesday, data from FMDQ Exchange shows.

On Monday, the naira had dropped to record low of N1,534.39 per dollar on the official market but appreciated on Tuesday after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), as part of its efforts to stabilise the local currency, reportedly sold almost $90 million in the spot FX market, its first sale of dollars in the market since September 2023.

According to sources in the forex market, the apex bank sold the dollars at a rate as low as N1490 per dollar, with more than half of the 34 banks that bidded securing between $2-5 million.

The naira has been trading at above N1,400 per dollar on the official market in recent days following a revision of the methodology used to set the exchange rate by the market regulator FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange. The market regulator said its methodology for calculating closing rates on the currency was revised to include more data, adding that the levels on its computation had changed.

Meanwhile, the naira eased to N1,553/$1 at the parallel market on Wednesday compared with N1,550 per dollar on Tuesday, forex traders said. Analysts note that the naira’s official exchange rate has been drifting towards the parallel market level in recent days as foreign currency shortages push demand to unofficial sources.