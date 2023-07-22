Naira Depreciates Further To N777.82/$1 At I& E Window

The nation’s currency, the Naira, weakened further against the Dollar yesterday, closing at N777.82/$1 at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window compared with N768.16/$1 on Thursday, data obtained from FMDQ Exchange shows.

Traders said insufficient supply of forex at the I&E window continues to put pressure on the Naira in the exchange rate market. Naira volatility has not abated since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) abolished its currency peg and adopted the willing buyer/willing seller arrangement on June 14, thus resulting in the unification of its multiple exchange rates.

Analysts note that lthough part of the aim of the forex reforms was to close the close exchange rate gap at the official and parallel markets, the gap has been widening in recent days.

In a report on Wednesday, Bloomberg stated that the CBN was losing the battle to close the gap as the Naira closed at N743 per dollar on the I&E window on Tuesday as against N834 per dollar at the parallel market. Traders said the Naira dropped further to N847/$1 at the parallel market yesterday due to increased demand for dollars amid a supply shortage in the forex markets.