Naira Depreciates Further To N1,482.57/$1 On Official Market

The naira weakened further on the official market-thmarkets and Exporters’ (I&E) window-on Tuesday as it closed at N1,482.57/$1 compared with N1.348.63 per dollar on Monday, data from FMDQ Exchange shows.

The naira has maintained a downward trend on the official market since last week when it weakened to N900.96 per dollar on Thursday compared with N882.24/$1 on Wednesday.

According to Bloomberg, the naira’s depreciation on the official market in the last few days was occasioned by a revision of the methodology used to set the exchange rate. A development, the news agency said, amounted to a second devaluation of the local currency in seven months.

The change in pricing methodology was aimed at addressing “recent fluctuations in the FX market and to ensure that rates accurately reflect market conditions while upholding price formation and transparency,” economists at Rand Merchant Bank said in a client note, citing FMDQ.

They added: “The CBN has been reiterating its commitment to settling all legitimate foreign exchange backlogs in a short time frame and is implementing a strategy to improve liquidity in the FX market.”

Meanwhile, forex dealers said the naira fell to a fresh low of N1,460 per dollar on the parallel market on Tuesday morning compared with N1, 445/$1 on Monday.

On Monday, Reuters reported Kyle Chapman, FX markets analyst at London-based Ballinger & Co. as saying that the naira has overtaken the record low level it hit on the parallel market which could hamper the influx of capital needed to stabilise thestabilize rate.

“The downwards spiral is becoming self-perpetuating at this point. The further it falls, the less investors want to enter Nigeria, and the deeper the risk premium embedded into the naira rate,” the news agency quoted Chapman as saying.