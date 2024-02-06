Naira Decline: Forex Speculation, Non-Remittance Of Crude Oil Earnings, Others – Cardoso

…Says FG expects 3.76% GDP growth in 2024

…Also inflation to drop

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso on Tuesday said that the volatility in the country’s foreign exchange, which has led to the persistent depreciation of the Naira, was caused by forex speculation amongst other factors.

Cardoso, who disclosed while addressing members of the House of Representatives at the commencement of the second series of its sectoral debate said “The Nigerian foreign exchange market is currently facing increased demand pressures, causing a continuous decline in the value of the naira.

Factors contributing to this situation include speculative forex demand, inadequate forex supply due to non-remittance of crude oil earnings to the CBN, increased capital outflows, and excess liquidity from fiscal activities”.

He explained that “The shift to a market-driven exchange rate was intended to create a stable macroeconomic environment and discourage currency hoarding. However, short-term volatilities are attributed to arbitrage and speculation”.

According to him, “To address exchange rate volatility, a comprehensive strategy has been initiated to enhance liquidity in the FX markets. This includes unifying FX market segments, clearing outstanding FX obligations, introducing new operational mechanisms for BDCs, enforcing the Net Open Position limit, and adjusting the remunerable Standing Deposit Facility cap”.

Speaking further, Cardoso noted that “The exchange rate is determined by the dynamics of supply and demand for a product or service. In essence, similar to the pricing of cows or cars, the value of the US dollar in Nigeria is determined by the balance of US dollars entering the country and the demand for US dollars among Nigerians. Applying this demand and supply principle, let’s examine how the exchange rate has performed in recent years.

“The exchange rate in Nigeria has increased/depreciated due to the simultaneous occurrence of two factors: a decline in the supply of US dollars coinciding with a surge in the demand for US dollars”, he stated.

He also lamented that “Regrettably, over the past 12 years, oil exports, constituting over 90 per cent of our foreign exchange earnings, have declined from US$93.89 billion in 2011 to US$31.4 billion in 2020”.

Giving details, the CBN governor said “Looking at the demand side of the exchange rate, it’s important to note the growing number of Nigerian students studying abroad. In the 1980s and 1990s, the need for US dollars for their living expenses was minimal. However, recent data shows a significant change.

“Another report projects the number of Nigerian students studying abroad to exceed 100,000 by 2022. Additionally, the UK’s Higher Education Statistic Agency noted a 64% increase in Nigerian students studying in the country, rising from 13,020 in the 2019/2020 academic session to 21,305 by the 2020/2021 session.

“Personal Travel Allowances have accounted for a total of US$58.7 billion during the same period. Notably, between January and September 2019, the CBN disbursed US$9.01 billion to Nigerians for personal foreign travel.

“Continuing on the topic of the demand for US dollars, Nigeria’s annual imports, which require dollars for payment, amounted to US$16.65 billion in 1980.

“By 2014, the annual import expenditure had significantly surged to US$67.05 billion, although it gradually decreased to US$54.71 billion as of last year. Similarly, food imports escalated from US$2.63 billion in 1980 to US$14.84 billion in 2019.

“Given the substantial demand for education, healthcare, professional services, personal travel, and similar needs, the exchange rate is bound to face ongoing pressure”, he submitted.

He said “To bolster the inflow of US dollars into a country, the economy must “earn” these dollars through exports, whether oil or non-oil, or by attracting foreign investments.

“A robust economic foundation is essential to produce goods and services that the global market is willing to pay for in US dollars. When such supply surpasses demand, the exchange rate appreciates, causing the price of the dollar to fall. Unfortunately, in Nigeria, the contrary has taken place”.

On what is expected, Cardoso said “The Federal Government of Nigeria anticipates a 3.76 percent real GDP growth in 2024, slightly surpassing the estimated 3.75 percent for 2023.

“This optimism is backed by key government reforms and the expectation of improved crude oil prices and production, which are set to drive economic growth.

“Each sector may face unique challenges and opportunities in 2024. The services sector is expected to thrive due to increased digital lending offerings, while the agriculture sector is projected to grow faster with improved productivity. Anticipated growth in the industry sector is linked to increased crude oil production.

“Inflationary pressures are expected to decline in 2024 due to the CBN’s inflation-targeting policy, aiming to rein in inflation to 21.4 per cent, aided by improved agricultural productivity and easing global supply chain pressures”, he assured.

“From the aforementioned points, we can infer that the genuine issue impacting the exchange rate is the simultaneous decrease in the supply of, and increase in the demand for, US dollars. It also seems that the task of stabilizing the exchange rate, while an official mandate of the CBN, would necessitate efforts beyond the Bank itself and indeed to an attitudinal change of all our citizens”, he stated.

The CBN boss expressed optimism saying, “I want to emphasise that we are now at a turning point, and the bold reforms underway across different segments of the economy, though initially challenging, are aimed at addressing these challenges sustainably.

“I am confident that positive outcomes are already emerging and will become more apparent in the near future. The dedicated and relentless efforts being made are certain to bring about significant and positive changes for our economy”.