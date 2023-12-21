Naira: Bank Workers Blame ‘Scarcity’ on Panic Withdrawals, Hoarding

As naira scarcity gets worse across the country, bank workers under the aegis of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), has advised members of the public to avoid panic withdrawals and cash hoarding that seem to have aggravated the situation.

In a statement issued yesterday, the association said it received several enquiries and complaints on scarcity of the naira notes in banks and various Automated Teller Machines (ATMS) around the country.

The statement, signed by the National President, ASSBIFI, Comrade Olusoji Oluwole, said the association observed that the claimed scarcity of naira notes was as a result of “panic withdrawals by bank customers out of fear of the sufferings and hardships experienced early this year, and activities of ignorant and unscrupulous persons who elected to hoard the naira notes for unethical gains, inflicting pains and hardship on innocent and vulnerable fellow Nigerians.

“ASSBIFI strongly advses those hoarding the naira notes to desist forthwith as their actions add to the surging inflation bedeviling our economy, and urges the general public not to make panic withdrawals, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced indefinite acceptance of the old denominations “ASSBIFI implores its members, who happen to be the interface between deposit money banks (DMBs) and the general public to remain focused and avoid distractions in the discharge of their responsibilifies as the CBN continues to work with banks to ensure adequate supply and distribution of naira notes, especially at this festive period.

“ASSBIFI commends the resilience of Bank workers, and advises the general public to remain calm and safe by desist- ing from holding excess cash that may put them at unnecessary risk as a legal tender.