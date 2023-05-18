‘Naira At Growing Risk Of Devaluation In Coming Weeks’

The naira will likely be devalued by about 15 per cent after President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is sworn in on May 29 to alleviate severe trade imbalances and dollar shortages, Bloomberg yesterday reported an analyst at Absa Group Ltd, Nikolaus Geromont, as saying. According to the report, Tinubu, in his election manifesto, pledged to “carefully review and better optimise” the naira system — a central bank policy he has described as “somewhat arbitrary.”

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has kept the naira around N460 per dollar since the start of the year to try contain inflationary pressures, Gero- mont, a fixed-income and currency analyst at Johannesburg-based Absa, said in a research note. That’s led the spread between the managed and parallel markets to significantly widen. The difference is almost 60 percent.

“This discrepancy between the official and parallel markets is among the widest since the managed floating rate was introduced in 2016,” Gero- mont said. With “Tinubu calling for more flexibility in the exchange rate regime, we expect the naira to be upwardly adjusted to 530/ USD after the presidential inauguration,” he added.

Naira forward contracts are pricing in a depreciation of about 21 per cent over the next three months. Investors and analysts in a survey conducted by Bloomberg last year also predicted the central bank would devalue the naira after a new president was elected. A currency devaluation should help ease the severe imbalances currently found in the foreign exchange and trade markets, Geromont said.

Other factors Gero- mont sees supporting a devaluation are: expectations that inflation may peak in the coming months, easing pressure on the central bank to keep the exchange rate artificially low for the sake of price stability and dwindling international reserves that may face further pressure from growing debt servicing costs and weaker oil prices. Nigeria’s reserves have declined to an almost two-year low of $35 billion.

The central bank has historically maintained hard-currency reserves at around $40 billion, Geromont said, adding that “as they drop closer toward the $30 billion mark, the bank tends to upwardly revise the exchange rate, as was done in August 2017, March 2020 and February 2021.”