Naira Appreciates to N872.59/$1 in Official Market

After the two-day public holidays, the naira, on Wednesday , strengthened against the dollar at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the country’s official exchange rate window, as it closed at N872.59/$1 compared with N885.88 per dollar last Friday, data from FMDQ Securities Exchange, shows.

According to traders, the naira appreciated margin- ally at the parallel market yesterday as it was quoted at N1,228 per dollar compared with N1,233/$1 on Tuesday. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it would soon announce new measures to tackle forex scarcity. In his address at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) annual dinner on November 24, CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, said the apex regulatory bank will introduce a set of new rules and guidelines to achieve exchange rate stability.

He said: “In order to ensure the proper functioning of domestic and foreign currency markets, clear, trans- parent, and harmonized rules governing market operations are essential. New foreign exchange guidelines and legislation will be developed, and extensive consultations will be conducted with banks and FX market operators before implementing any new requirements.” According to Cardoso, stabilising the FX market is critical to the country’s economic stability.