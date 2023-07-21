Naira Appreciates To N768.16/$1 At I&E Window

The naira yesterday recovered to close at N768.16/$1 at the Investors and Ex- porters’ (I&E) window, compared with N793.70 per dollar on the previous day, data obtained from FMDQ Exchange shows. Traders said insufficient supply of forex at the I&E window continues to put pressure on the exchange rate.

Naira volatility has not abated since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) abolished its currency peg and adopted the willing buyer/willing seller arrangement on June 14, thus resulting in the unification of its multiple exchange rates.