Naira Appreciates To N762.71/$1 at I&E Window

The naira closed at N762.71 per dollar at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday compared with N771.60/$1 on Wednesday, data obtained from FMDQ Exchange shows.

However, traders said that the local currency continues to weaken against the dollar at the parallel market as it exchanged for a new low of N920 per dollar yesterday.

Naira volatility has not abated since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) abolished its currency peg and adopted the willing buyer/willing seller arrangement on June 14, thus resulting in the unification of its multiple exchange rates.