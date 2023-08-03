Naira Appreciates To N741.64/$1 At I&E Window

The naira strengthened against the dollar yesterday, closing at N741.64/$1 at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window, compared with N789.08 per dollar on Tues- day, data obtained from FMDQ Exchange shows. Naira volatility has not abated since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) abolished its currency peg and adopted the willing buyer/willing seller arrangement at the I&E window on June 14.

Traders said insufficient supply of forex at both the official and parallel markets continues to put pressure on the exchange rate. Speaking while he was being screened by Senators on Tuesday at the National Assembly, one of the ministerial nominees of President Bola Tinubu, Wale Edun, said that with more forex inflow, the exchange rate should be at N700/$1. He said: “The issue of foreign exchange is clearly uppermost in the minds of the monetary authorities.

What I can say is this. For a country that revenue flows from oil revenues, from remittances, from other non-oil exports, and from financing of over $100 billion a year, there is no reason that there should not be a stable exchange rate. “All other things being equal and provided inflation is kept under control, the N860/$ that we are seeing is not backed up by the fundamentals of the Nigerian economy.

“The rate, when you move aside speculation and the fact that there is as a result of foreign exchange manag- ing practice of the past, the inefficiencies and the corruption involved has meant that there is an overhang of unpaid dollar bills and that is what is putting pressure on the exchange rate and that is what night and day the monetary authorities and the monetary team of Mr. President is looking to resolve by raising revenue, by looking at other sources of investment funding, by attracting investment funds, equity funds not debt, from around the world interested in investing in the Nigerian economy.”

“But I would just like to warn that all the models are showing that the fundamental value of the naira should be somewhere around 700. So, a note of caution to the speculators, as liquidity flows in and the rate comes rapidly down, there is a chance that they could lose their shares, it is just a warning.”