Naira Appreciates to N1,595.11/$1 On Official Market

The naira strengthened further against the dollar on the official market-the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window- on Thursday, closing at N1,595.11/$1 compared to N1,609.51 per dollar on Wednesday, data published by FMDQ Group shows.

The naira also continued its recovery against the dollar on the parallel market on Thursday as it traded at N1,440/$1 compared to N1,500 per dollar on Wednesday, forex traders said.

Analysts attribute the naira’s appreciation in recent days to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) clampdown on crypto firms as well as its resumption of dollar sales to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators on Tuesday.

The apex bank had stopped the sale of forex to BDCs in July 2021, as it accused the operators of engaging in fraudulent activity.