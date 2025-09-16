Naira Appreciates To N1,497.47/$1 On Official Market

The naira surged to its biggest gain in nearly seven months on Monday, strengthening to N1,497.47/$1 on the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), compared with N1,501.50/$1 last Friday, data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

New Telegraph’s findings show that the local currency also appreciated on the parallel market on Monday, rising to 1,504,89 per dollar from N1,510/$1 on Friday. Forex traders attribute the naira’s strengthening in the last few days to relatively low demand for dollars coupled with CBN’s FX interventions which are supported by healthy external reserves.

For instance, in their review of last week’s forex market activity, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited said: “The foreign exchange market recorded stronger performance for the during the week. At the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window, the local currency appreciated by 0.89% week-on-week to close at N1,501.50/$1, buoyed by improved liquidity and sustained dollar inflows.

“Likewise, the parallel market posted a 1.85% gain, with the naira strengthening to an average of N1,510/$1. This broad-based uptick reflects renewed trader confidence and a moderation of speculative pressures in the informal market.”

They further said: “In the coming week, we expect the naira to maintain its current trend of appreciation, supported by steady dollar inflows, CBN interventions, and stronger external reserves. However, renewed speculative activity could spark volatility.

In the oil market, bearish demand forecasts may keep global prices under pressure, though Nigeria’s resilient Bonny Light and gradual reserve build-up provide buffers that could help sustain near-term currency stability.”

New Telegraph reports that personal statements made by members of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which were released by the apex bank, last Friday, show that a member of the Committee, Professor Murtala Sagagi, projected that the naira will likely keep appreciating and reach N1400/$1 before the end of this year.

Sagagi stated that while the CBN’s measures have resulted in exchange stability as well as a slowdown in inflation, fiscal discipline and deliberate efforts to stimulate local productivity and employment are required to avoid a reversal of the gains so far achieved. As he put it, “previous structural reforms implemented over the last three decades had recorded limited successes in overcoming structural rigidities in Nigeria.”