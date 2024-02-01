Naira Appreciates to N1,455.59/$1 On Official Market

The naira strength- ened on the official market-the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window-on Wednesday as it closed at N1,455.59/$1 compared with N1,482.57 per dollar on Tuesday, data from FMDQ Exchange shows. The naira had maintained a downward trend on the official market since last Friday following a revision of the methodology used to set the exchange rate by the market regulator FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange.

The market regulator said its methodology for calculating closing rates on the currency was revised to include more data, adding that the levels on its computation had changed. Analysts note that the naira’s official exchange rate has been drifting towards the parallel market level in recent days as foreign currency shortages push demand to unofficial sources.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned lenders about underreporting transactions on the financial market, leading to misinformation, attempts to create price distortions and market manipulation. It said such activity would be sanctioned. Meanwhile, forex dealers said the naira fell to a new low of N1,523 per dollar on the parallel market on Wednesday compared with N1,460 per dollar on Tuesday.