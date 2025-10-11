Naira Appreciates to N1,455.17/$1 On Official Market

The naira, on Friday, rose to its strongest level since the start of this year, strengthening to N1,455.17/$1 on the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) up from N1,466.65/$1 on Thursday, according to data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

On the parallel market, the local currency appreciated to N1,492 per dollar yesterday, from N1,494 per dollar on Thursday. Forex traders attribute the strengthening of the naira in recent days to a surge in foreign portfolio inflows, improved forex supply from exporters and CBN interventions.

For instance, in their review of last week’s forex activity, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd., said: “Bullish sentiment prevailed in the FX market this week, as the naira sustained its upward momentum across official and parallel market windows.

Gains were largely supported by a softer U.S. dollar following weaker than expected U.S. economic data and stronger foreign exchange inflows, which eased pressure on demand. “At the official window, the naira appreciated by 1.02% w/w, closing at N1,465.68/$ underscoring renewed market confidence.

Similarly, in the parallel market, the naira strengthened by 1.48%to N1,488/$, reflecting the positive spillover from improved liquidity conditions. “External reserves provided additional support, rising 0.21% w/w to $42.35 billion, buoyed by sustained CBN interventions and stronger FX inflows from oil receipts, remittances, and portfolio investments.”

The analysts further stated: “Looking ahead, we expect the naira to maintain relative stability across market windows, supported by sustained FX inflows, CBN interventions, and a softer dollar environment.

However, downside risks remain from external factors, particularly the ongoing weakness in crude oil prices, which could weigh on external reserves and government revenues if prolonged.”

In the October 2025 edition of its Nigeria Development Update titled, “From Policy to People: Bringing the Reform Gains Home,” released on Wednesday, the World Bank outlined key strategies that it said Nigeria must adopt to achieve and sustain long term stability for the naira.

Specifically, the bank emphasized the importance of deeper FX market reforms, improved communication of monetary policy and enhanced non-oil revenue generation.

The report stated that while recent reform shave helped stabilise the naira and improve FX market functioning, the country remains vulnerable to external shocks due to a narrow export base and dependence on short term capital inflows.