Naira Appreciates To N1,452.79/$1 On Official Market

The naira, yesterday, strengthened to N1,452.79/$1 on the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) up from N1,457.96/$1 last Friday according to data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

On the parallel market, the local currency appreciated to N1,494 per dollar yesterday, from N1,500 per dollar over the weekend. Forex traders attribute the strengthening of the naira in recent days to a surge in foreign portfolio inflows, improved forex supply from exporters and CBN interventions.

For instance, in their review of last week’s forex activity, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank said: “The naira traded mixed during the week, as the official exchange rate appreciated by 1.19 per cent w/w (or N17.39) to close at N1,457.96/$1.

“Meanwhile, the parallel rate weakened slightly 0.67 per cent w/w (or N10) to N1,500/$1, narrowing the parallel-official rate premium to N14.65/$1 (from the N42.04/$1 in the prior week). “Foreign exchange inflows through the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) improved to $1.37 billion (from $1.10 bn in the prior week).

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained the dominant source, contributing 33.52 per cent ($460.01 mn) of total inflows, followed by Exporters (14.92%), NonBank Corporates (10.76%), CBN (6.63%), and other sources (28.58%).

“On the reserves front, gross external reserves rose marginally by 0.40 per cent w/w ($169.70 mn) to $42.87 billion (as of 24th October 24, 2025), supported by stronger inflows and limited outflows. “Looking ahead, the official rate is likely to remain below the N1,500/$1 threshold, anchored on expectations of sustained FX liquidity.”