Naira Appreciates To N1,358.28/$1 On Official Market

After hitting its highest level (N1,396.99/$1) in over nineteen months on the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), last Thursday, the naira yesterday, appreciated to N1,358.28/$1 up from N1,372.91/$1 on Tuesday, according to data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to traders, the naira also appreciated at the parallel market on Wednesday as it rose to N1,445/$1 from N1,460 per dollar on Tuesday.

In a report last Friday, Reuters said the local currency was likely to hold steady this week, “buoyed by foreign portfolio inflows from a recent bond auction and relatively subdued dollar demand, ” The news agency quoted a trader as saying that the naira: “would remain fairly stable and could strengthen further with a bond auction in the coming week.”

New Telegraph reports that analysts believe that the recent weakness of the dollar may be providing some external support for emerging and frontier market currencies including the naira.