Naira Appreciates To N1,357.77/$1 On Official Market

The naira strengthened yesterday, rising to N1,357.77/$1 on the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), from N1,366.23/$1 last Friday, according to data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The local currency has now steadily appreciated on the official market since March 9, 2026, when it weakened to N1,405.62 per dollar. On the parallel market, the naira was being exchanged at rates ranging between N1,390 and 1,405 per dollar according to traders.

Analysts note that after several weeks of steady depreciation on the official forex market, the naira appears to be rebounding.

The local currency’s recovery comes against the backdrop of the recent announcement by CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, that the country’s net foreign exchange reserves, as at the end of December 2025, rose to $34.80 billion.

The announcement came on the heels of Cardoso’s disclosure at the post-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press briefing held on February 24, that the nation’s gross external reserves stood at $50.45 billion as of February 16, 2026.

He stated that the figures emphasised the benefits of increased transparency and credibility in foreign exchange management, boosting investor confidence, attracting stronger FX inflows, and improving reserve management practices aimed at preserving capital, ensuring liquidity, and supporting long-term sustainability.