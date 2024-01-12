Naira Appreciates Further To N874.79/$1 at Official Market

The naira strengthened further at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the country’s official exchange rate window, on Thursday, closing at N874.79/$1 compared with N1,082.32/$1 per dollar on Wednesday, data from FMDQ Securities Exchange, shows.

However, naira volatility still persists at the official market despite the announcement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Monday that it has paid nearly $2 billion in outstanding foreign exchange forwards in the last three months in a bid to clear a backlog of dollars.

Nigeria has nearly $7 billion in forex forwards that have matured, a major concern for investors, but the apex bank has promised to pay up to boost confidence in the foreign exchange market. On December 29, the Federal Government announced that it had received a $2.25 billion foreign exchange support facility from the African Import-Export Bank (Afrexim) bank.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, who disclosed this, said that the amount is the first tranche of the $3.3 billion facility from the bank. He noted that the loan was aimed at resolving the acute FX shortage that has negatively affected the economy. He also said that the balance of $1.05 billion would be received in the first week of January.