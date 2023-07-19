Naira appreciates further to N742.93/$1 at I&E window

The naira yesterday extended recovery from its sharp fall against the dollar last Friday, closing at N742.93/$1 at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window, compared with N795.28 per dollar on Monday, data obtained from FMDQ Exchange shows. This means that after crashing to N803.90/$1 on July 14, 2023, the local currency has now, for two days in a row, strengthened against the greenback.

However, traders said insufficient supply of forex at the I&E window continues to put pressure on the exchange rate. Naira volatility has not abated since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) abolished its currency peg and adopted the willing buyer/willing seller arrangement on June 14, thus resulting in the unification of its multiple exchange rates. Last Wednesday, Bloomberg reported traders as saying that the CBN is intervening in the markets to prevent sharper losses in the local currency.